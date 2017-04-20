WEST HOLLYWOOD— On Saturday, April 22, the city of West Hollywood will host a community tree planting event for its 2017 Arbor Day Celebration. The event will take place at the Pacific Hills School, located at 8626 Holloway Drive at 9:00 a.m. The city has planned to plant five different types of trees along the parkway of Holloway Drive.

National Arbor Day was founded in 1872 by journalist J. Sterling Morton in Nebraska City, Nebraska. Morton used his resources as a journalist to spread agricultural knowledge and his enthusiasm for trees. On the first Arbor Day, an estimated 1 million trees were planted. The state of Nebraska adopted Arbor Day as a legal holiday and moving the observance of Arbor Day to J. Sterling Morton’s birthday, April 22. Arbor Day continued to spread throughout the United States and is now observed on the last Friday of April.

The National Arbor Day website explains the importance of the holiday. “Arbor Day reflects a hope for the future. The trees planted on Arbor Day show a concern for future generations. The simple act of planting a tree represents a belief that the tree will grow and, some day, provide wood products, wildlife habitat, erosion control, shelter from the wind and sun, beauty, and inspiration for ourselves and our children.”

According to a statement released by the city of West Hollywood, “Trees make our cities greener, cleaner, and healthier. West Hollywood community members are encouraged to take part in the Community Tree Planting. Volunteers need no prior landscaping or gardening experience. Tools and gloves will be on-hand and supervision and instruction will be provided. The event will start off with a short “how-to” planting session, followed by a discussion about the importance and value trees play in our urban environment. “

The public is encouraged to attend this event to celebrate National Arbor Day. However, there are many different ways to celebrate. If you are interested in learning more on the different ways to celebrate, you can go to the National Arbor Day website to start planning.