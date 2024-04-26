Moccasin, CA – On Thursday morning, April 26, 2024, in rural Tuolumne County, a 68-year-old Groveland man lost his life after being run over by his own truck near Moccasin, reports ABC10.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), around 8:40 AM the man brought his 2023 Ford F150 Lightning to a halt at a stop sign intersection located at Old Priest Grade and Highway 120.

Unfortunately, the Groveland man possibly left his Ford in drive when he began to exit the vehicle, and the truck unexpectedly lurched forward, fatally injuring the man in the process. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed at this time, respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult period. The CHP has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, seeking to understand the factors contributing to this devastating loss.

Single-Vehicle Accident Liability

Readers should bear in mind that details reported by news outlets are based solely on initial evidence and further investigation may alter the picture of events. If doing so reveals that some outside party or manufacturer defect contributed to the fatal accident, the family of the deceased may be entitled to compensation through a Wrongful Death Claim.

While no amount of money can bring back the ones we lose to roadway fatalities, their passing can come with unexpected costs in the form of medical bills, funeral expenses, and the loss of income to support any dependents of the deceased. The compensation provided by a Wrongful Death Claim can help address these costs.

A knowledgeable personal injury attorney can help families navigate issues of liability, examine evidence, and then negotiate with insurance companies to seek proper compensation for their loss.