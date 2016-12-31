LOS ANGELES—Firefighters rescued 21 people who were stuck on a ride more than 100 feet high for several hours at Knott’s Berry Farm on December 30.

The ride, called The Sky Cabin, stopped working at approximately 2 p.m. Knott’s Berry Farm made several attempts to lower the attraction before calling fire officials.

“After the Knott’s Berry Farm maintenance team made several attempts to bring the attraction down, we contacted the Orange County Fire Authority to assist,” according to the park statement.

The Orange County Fire Authority first attempt at the rescue involved using a ladder to reach the passengers but it was too short. They then attempted to use a gravitational system to lower the ride but that didn’t work either. At one point, a cherry-picker crane was pulled up to the ride but it was not used. They eventually used ropes and harnesses to lower all 21 people, which included seven children. At about 7 p.m., each passenger was strapped to a firefighter and lowered to the ground.

There were no reports of injuries.

“All 20 guests and one ride operator were safely on the ground by 9:45 p.m.” according to the park statement. “Each of Knott’s rides is inspected, check-listed and properly maintained daily. Sky Cabin will remain closed until the park’s investigation into the cause of the incident is completed.”