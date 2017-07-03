MALIBU—Authorities found over 800 pounds of marijuana inside a boat on Westward Beach in Malibu on Saturday, July 1.

Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies arrived first on the scene after witnesses reported the boat drifting along the shore. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents later joined in on the investigation.

It was unclear whether the boat washed ashore or was left there. The cannabis, packaged in black garbage bags, weighed so much that a front loader had to haul the bundles onto a truck. Investigators towed the boat back onto the water. Video posted on YouTube by RGM Media showed officials loading the drugs into a field operations fan. The video also shows officials and several life guards pushing the boat back into the waters after all the drugs were removed.

The Special Forces Bureau of the LASD tweeted, “#LASDSEB on scene Westward Beach, #Malibu in support of @LHLASD. Boat w/ multi-pounds of marijuana found on beach. Investigation on-going.”

Officials have not made any arrests in the case, which is still under investigation. ICE agents are asking the public to assist with any information by visiting the www.ice.gov website to fill out a tip form.