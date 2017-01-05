SANTA MONICA—The Albright seaside restaurant in Santa Monica is celebrating its 40th anniversary on the Pier in January. The establishment opened in 1977, by Yunnie’s Korean immigrant parents, was named Santa Monica Pier Seafood and is currently run by Greg and Yunnie Morena.

As a tribute to this special occasion, $19.77 specials will be available to customers throughout the month memorizing the year the restaurant was opened. Dishes served during the month will have its own unique take on the original recipe which was part of the menu created in 1977.

According to the Santa Monica Daily Press, in 2013, Yunnie’s mother passed on the family business to Yunnie and her husband, Greg Morena who modernized and streamlined the look while preserving the restaurant’s original atmosphere and character.

The name of the restaurant was later changed to The Albright. This name is derived from the nautical Albright Knot which is symbolic of family business run by two generations.

This seaside restaurant holds the unique distinction of being the only business to obtain a Green Business certification on the pier because of their commitment to sustainability. As a part of the Sustainable Committee and 2016 SQA award winners, the family is working towards making the entire pier eco-friendly.

“The Albright faithfully follows the triple bottom line framework and aims to help create a green movement across all businesses on the Pier. They believe running sustainable businesses that also support other local businesses and vendors, will engender a sense of respect and social responsibility from the Santa Monica community,” states the company’s website.

Greg and Yunnie also own chain of other restaurants and catering concepts under their group to carry on the family business legacy established in 1977. The restaurant is located at 258 Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica. Regular business hours are Monday-Friday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.