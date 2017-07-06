BEVERLY HILLS—Actress Amy Yasbeck, who starred as Casey Chappel Davenport on the comedy series “Wings” has put her Beverly Hills home that she shared with her late husband John Ritter on the market for $6.5 million.

According to Realtor.com, the couple purchased the home in 1996 for $2.2 million, and lived there together raising their daughter, Stella Dorothy, until Ritter’s death in 2003.

The home was built in 1982, and has been renovated. The home includes French doors, soaring, coved ceilings, a staircase under an elegant chandelier, an art studio and yoga retreat in the attic that’s illuminated by skylights. The home includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Eric Lavey of The Agency is the listing agent for the home.

“This home truly embodies and embraces the classic lifestyle Beverly Hills is known for,” Lavey said to Realtor.com. “With about a half-acre of grounds behind a double gate, and with numerous authentic connections to the outdoors, there’s light in every room of the home.”

The outside of the home includes gardens, lawns, patios and a pool. Yasbeck has appeared on a number of TV shows including “Dallas,” “Spies,” “Bones,” “Modern Family,” and “Pretty Little Liars.”