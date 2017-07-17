HOLLYWOOD—So many people were certain “Spider-Man: Homecoming” would stay on top at the box-office, but they were wrong America. When it comes to summer you should expect a new champion week after week, unless a flick is stellar. The reviews are in in and the third and final chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” rebooted franchise, “War for the Planet of the Apes” landed in first place with $56.5 million.

That amount is smaller than expected considered its predecessor; “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” took in over $72 million back in 2014. Word of mouth buzz should continue to help the flick progress in the coming weeks, especially with no other major blockbusters arriving in theaters the rest of the summer. Last week’s champ, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” fell to second place with $45.6 million bringing its domestic tally to over $200 million in just 10 days people. That is indeed impressive; I’m just hoping this franchise doesn’t get rebooted again in the near future.

“Despicable Me 3” landed in third place with just under $19 million to bring its domestic total closer to the $200 million mark. I expect the sequel to hit that mark by the end of the week. “Baby Driver” earned another $8.8 million to slide into fourth place. The action-flick has already earned over $73 million in just 3 weeks in theaters. Rounding out the top five is the romantic comedy “The Big Sick” with $7.6 million.

This weekend will be interesting as Christopher Nolan returns to the big screen with his war drama “Dunkirk” and Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith hope to deliver laughs with “Girls Trip.” Both flicks could run into trouble as “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Spider-Man” continue to vie for moviegoer’s attention.