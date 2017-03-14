LOS FELIZ—Officials from the Garden Grove Police Department have apprehended one of two suspects wanted by law enforcement for an alleged armed robbery that took place in the 2500 block of Aberdeen Avenue on February 9.

Kevin Andrew Haney, 29, was arrested on Monday, March 13 after Los Angeles Police Department Northeast detectives received information from the public after the release of a surveillance video of Haney and another suspect in the act of allegedly burglarizing a Los Feliz home.

According to police, the two suspects broke into the residence located on the 2500 block of Aberdeen Avenue. They began ransacking the home after a previous burglary attempt of another home less than a mile away. Upon gaining entry, the two men were confronted by an employee inside the property who claims one of the suspects threatened her with a handgun before fleeing the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help in apprehending Haney’s accomplice, who is described as a white male, around 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing between 130 and 150 pounds, and between the ages of 20-30 years old. The suspect may still be driving the getaway vehicle used in the crime, a 2014 silver KIA Optima with no front license plate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Northeast Area Detective Hidalgo at (323) 561-3324. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.