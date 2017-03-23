BEVERLY HILLS—The city’s 14th Annual Earth Day will be held on Sunday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beverly Hills Farmers’ Market, and feature a medley of “earthy” activities for all ages, from pet adoption and workshops to earthquake simulation and crafts.

Earth Day will operate in conjunction with the Farmers’ Market, which is located along the 9300 block of Civic Center Drive, between Third Street and Santa Monica, said Therese Kosterman, Public Information Manager of Beverly Hills, to Canyon News.

This year’s celebration will include a variety eco-friendly activities, such as two landscape workshops at the heart of the event: The Waterside Plants Workshop, which will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and the Efficient Irrigation Workshop, which will run from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.

Other Earth Day festivities will include: a mobile earthquake simulator; pet adoption; paper shredding; raffle prizes; free 20-pound bags of compost; the exhibition of solar panels and a Toyota Mirai zero emission vehicle; crafts and stories hosted by the Beverly Hills Public Library; and an information session with the Horace Mann Horticultural Gardening Club, according to a press release from the city. Classic rock radio station KRTH 101 will be broadcasting live from the event. Earth Day will be hosted by the Beverly Hills Public Works Department and “aims at promoting environment sustainability,” said Kosterman.

Free parking will be available in the Civic Center parking garage at 450 N. Rexford Drive. For more information, contact the City of Beverly Hills’ Public Works Services Department at (310) 285-2467 or visit www.beverlyhills.org/earthday.