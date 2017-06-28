MALIBU—Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Beyoncé and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, are renting a 6.3-acre compound in Malibu for $400,000 a month, The Daily Mail first reported on Monday, June 26. The couple brought their newly born twins home from the hospital last week following their birth on June 12.

Known as La Villa Contenta, the 16,107-square-foot mansion sits on a bluff overlooking the Pacific, behind a secure gate and high hedges. The main residence features 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, private terraces, a foyer with hand-laid tiles, a gourmet kitchen, and a formal dining room. Other amenities include a full gym, a state-of-the-art screening room, a wine cellar, and a library. Furnishings include antiques, eighteenth-century amethyst and crystal chandeliers, a Hermes marble fireplace, and museum-quality mirrors.

Outside, the landscaped grounds feature a desert-style garden, a rose garden with more than 1,000 bushes, tennis courts, a private glass and steel greenhouse, a six-bedroom guest house, a pool house, two swimming pools, and a viewing deck.

The property was initially listed for $75 million in 2010 by the owner, real estate developer Richard Weintraub and is currently on the market for $54.5 million. The home was once featured in HBO’s “True Blood,” according to reports.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have reportedly been looking to purchase a permanent residence in Los Angeles over the last few years. The couple and their daughter, Blue Ivy, previously resided in the Holmby Hills area on the Westside, where they rented an estate for $150,000 a month. In March, they reportedly toured the Aaron Spelling mansion, the largest home in Los Angeles County. The 56,500-square-foot French chateau-style home is currently owned by Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone, who purchased the property for $85 million in 2011. In April, the couple reportedly made a $120-million offer on a Bel Air mansion. Currently, they maintain a 8,309-square-foot duplex in Tribeca in New York, where they married in 2008.

Beyoncé, 35, announced her pregnancy in February through an Instagram post, showing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump. She has won 22 Grammy Awards and sold over 100 million records as a solo artist. Her 2016 project “Lemonade” received universal acclaim and was considered among the best of the year, winning eight awards at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jay-Z, 47, is considered one of the best-selling musicians of all time and was named the 88th greatest artist of all time by “Rolling Stone.” He has sold more than 100 million records and received 31 Grammy Awards. In early June, posters and teaser ads were displayed in New York and Los Angeles, promoting a project titled “4:44.” On June 18, the project was confirmed to be Jay-Z’s new album.