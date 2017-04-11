SANTA MONICA—Actress Billie Lourd, who stars on the FOX horror-comedy series, “Scream Queens” and the daughter of the “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher has put her Santa Monica home on the market for $2.395 million after originally buying the home in May 2016 for $2.25 million.

According to Variety, the cobalt blue Sunset Park home was built in 1944 and was renovated to became a loft-inspired urban farmhouse 20 years later by interior designer Sally Trout.

The 2,300-square-foot home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The main floor includes a living room, compacted bedroom suite, chef’s kitchen with gray cabinets, and dens, which open up to the backyard and pool, and a family room that is easily converted to a third bedroom. The upper floor features the master suite with a fireplace and heated bath. The home also has a two-car garage with a stainless steel wet bar and a ping-pong table.

Lourd is the only daughter of Fisher and talent agent Bryan Lourd. She appeared alongside her mother in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and as Lieutenant Connix. She recently appeared in season 2 of “Scream Queens” portraying a rich sorority girl alongside Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer and Jamie Lee Curtis. According to reports, the actress is currently dating “Twilight” alum Taylor Lautner.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply