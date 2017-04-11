SANTA MONICA—Actress Billie Lourd, who stars on the FOX horror-comedy series, “Scream Queens” and the daughter of the “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher has put her Santa Monica home on the market for $2.395 million after originally buying the home in May 2016 for $2.25 million.

According to Variety, the cobalt blue Sunset Park home was built in 1944 and was renovated to became a loft-inspired urban farmhouse 20 years later by interior designer Sally Trout.

The 2,300-square-foot home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The main floor includes a living room, compacted bedroom suite, chef’s kitchen with gray cabinets, and dens, which open up to the backyard and pool, and a family room that is easily converted to a third bedroom. The upper floor features the master suite with a fireplace and heated bath. The home also has a two-car garage with a stainless steel wet bar and a ping-pong table.

Lourd is the only daughter of Fisher and talent agent Bryan Lourd. She appeared alongside her mother in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and as Lieutenant Connix. She recently appeared in season 2 of “Scream Queens” portraying a rich sorority girl alongside Emma Roberts, Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer and Jamie Lee Curtis. According to reports, the actress is currently dating “Twilight” alum Taylor Lautner.