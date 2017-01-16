HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Local businesses are suffering because of the Laurel Canyon Boulevard closure, which was closed after a huge chunk of concrete fell down a hillside.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News spoke to several local business owners, who say that businesses in and around the area are suffering.

“It is a disaster, the last two days the road is closed,” said Lida Levian, owner of Laurel Canyon Cleaners and Laundry. “Ninety-nine percent is dead, because the people, they don’t know we are open.”

ABC 7 Eyewitness News also spoke to Dave Clark, who runs a local newsstand in the Laurel Canyon area.

“Mainly when it rains as a whole, business is always slow, but I think a lot of it was to do with the closing,” said Clark.

On January 13, a 9,000-pound chunk of concrete broke away from a home’s foundation and slid down a hillside onto the street.

According to Fox 11 News, City Council Member, David Ryu, submitted an emergency motion to allow funding for the installation of protective barriers along the center of Laurel Canyon.

“Today, I introduced an emergency motion that authorizes funding for city staff to commence work as needed over the holiday weekend on Laurel Canyon Boulevard,” Ryu said. “This is an utmost priority for the City and we will move with speed and caution to ensure that we can safely reopen Laurel Canyon to both commuters and residents.”

Before the road can fully reopen, street service workers have to finish stabilizing the hillside and remove all of the debris.

According to NBC 4 News, the southbound side of Laurel Canyon Boulevard has reopened on Monday.