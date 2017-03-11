WESTWOOD—According to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert posted at 7:31 p.m., a chemical investigation was conducted on Thursday, March 9 at an apartment complex located at 1010 S Glendon Avenue. The alert was later retracted after no chemical agents were found.

Ten people reported feeling ill after being inside a multi-level underground parking structure of the apartment complex. No patients suffered from serious health threats and were able to be evaluated, treated, and released on-scene.

In an updated alert, posted at 8:27 p.m, officials from the Hazardous Materials Squad (HMS) did a thorough sweep of the multi-level parking structure. During that sweep, they conducted an investigation for any chemical agents in the property itself.

Within about an hour of the initial report, the HMS was unable to detect any form of hazards from the source.