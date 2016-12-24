LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Clippers lost to the Dallas Mavericks, falling 90-88 in a game that came down to the final seconds.

Harrison Barnes scored 24 points, including a game-winning jump shot for the Mavericks, who won their second consecutive game. Dirk Nowitzki had 17 points and four rebounds while Wesley Matthews added 16 points, six rebounds and two assists. Deron Williams contributed 12 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

The Clippers were without starters Chris Paul (hamstring) and Blake Griffin (knee), who are out with injuries. Los Angeles turned the ball over 20 times, something their head coach, Doc Rivers, cited as an issue after the game.

“What killed us, honestly, wasn’t (Barnes), it was the 20 turnovers and the offensive rebounds,” Rivers said. “We tried to do too much with the ball.”

Jamal Crawford led Los Angeles with 26 points and six assists while coming off the bench. Austin Rivers scored 16 points and J.J. Redick added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists. Deandre Jordan had 7 points and a game-high 17 rebounds.

The Mavericks have won three of their last four games, moving to 9-21 on the season. Dallas with travel to New Orleans for a game against the Pelicans on Monday, December 26.

The Clippers are now 22-9 overall and third place in the Western Conference. Los Angeles will play the Lakers next in a Christmas Day matchup on Sunday, December 25.