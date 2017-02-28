LOS ANGELES—On Monday, February 27, construction for a new $1.6 billion terminal began at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) commenced. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city leaders attended the event to help break ground on the project, which is being called the Midfield Satellite Concourse.

“Just broke ground on the new $1.6 billion #LAX terminal adding $750,000 sq-ft & 12 more gates to our airport,” tweeted Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The new terminal, which will be an extension of the Tom Bradley International Terminal will add 12 new gates, a new baggage system, as well as additional shopping and dining amenities for patrons. It is expected to relieve congestion, while adding destinations to different places around the globe.

The Midfield Satellite Concourse is part of the new $14 billion modernization project that Garcetti hopes will help bring even more passengers to what is already one of the world’s busiest airports. Along with more passengers, contruction is projected to create 6,000 jobs and $300 million in direct wages. As part of the $14 billion modernization project, every other terminal in LAX is scheduled to be upgraded, and a generational rail project will be added in order to connect passengers to L.A.’s public transportation system.

Passengers will be able to enjoy the Midfield Satellite Concourse and all its other amenities starting in 2019, when construction is scheduled to be completed.