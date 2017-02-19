SAN BERNARDINO—A California man, who runs a daycare facility with his wife, has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Jose Guzman, 41, of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested on Monday, February 13, on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child, lewd acts with a minor under 14, and sexual penetration by a foreign or unknown object. The suspect is being held on a $1 million bail.

The victim’s mother notified the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department after her daughter told her Guzman sexually abused her at the Guzman/Villarial Family Child Care, which is operated from his home since 2012. The Guzman/Villarial Child Care has been in business for 5 years and has been licensed by the state. Investigators believe there may be more victims.

“Due to the detailed investigation, we actually reached out to our specialized investigation detail, crimes on children, so they came in and assisted with the interviews with the children that were currently attending that day care,” said Deputy Jacob Bailey of the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department to ABC 7 News.

Parents who have utilized the Guzman/Villarial Family Child Care facility for their children are asked to contact authorities at (909) 477-2800.