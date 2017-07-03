HOLLYWOOD—Well, it was a competitive weekend at the box-office as we usher in the Fourth of July holiday. Yes, the 4th falls mid-week which impacted the box-office numbers to some degree people. However, with multiple new releases and old releases all in theaters, who would come out on top?

Well, it was the sequel, “Despicable Me 3” jumping into the top spot earning $75.4 million during its debut weekend. I’d argue by the end of the holiday, the flick will have crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box-office, but it’s a far cry from previous debuts from the franchise.

The Edgar Wright action-adventure “Baby Driver” stunned movie goers with an impressive $21 million over the weekend. Since its release on Wednesday, the flick starring Kevin Spacey and Ansel Elgort has amounted $30 million, and I’m certain those numbers will continue to grow people. Last week’s champion, “Transformers: The Last Knight” dropped to third place with $17 million. After about 2 weeks in theaters, the fifth installment in the franchise has earned over $100 million at the domestic box-office, but that’s a far cry from the budget of the flick that cost over $200 million to make.

“Wonder Woman” landed in fourth place with $15.6 million to bring its domestic total to $346 million. It’s safe to say the summer sleeper is likely to hit the $350 million mark by Monday or Tuesday. Rounding out the top five was the sequel “Cars 3” with $9.3 million bringing its domestic total to over $120 million. This weekend will be interesting as the second, yes, second reboot in the “Spider-Man” franchise, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” arrives in theaters.