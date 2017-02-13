LOS ANGELES—On Saturday, February 11, a 69-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department news release, the crash occurred at 6:20 a.m., at the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and 49th Street.

A car driving south on Broadway struck a 69-year old man, who was crossing westbound on Broadway Boulevard at 49th street within the marked crosswalk. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene or identify himself.

“Unfortunately, that vehicle failed to stop and render aid as required by law and we are actively seeking that individual for this investigation,” Sgt. Barry Montgomery told the ABC 7 News.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital. The elderly man later died from his injuries at the hospital.

A surveillance camera nearby captured the crash. However, the vehicle description and the driver’s identification are still pending review, according to the LAPD.

The identity of the 69-year-old victim is pending verification from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“The decedent is ID’d, but there is no NOK at this time,” Craig Harvey of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office told Canyon News. “He is a 69-year-old Black male.”

Harvey added that the death was reported as an auto vs. pedestrian hit-and-run.

On April 15, 2015, the City Council updated the Los Angeles Administrative Code and developed a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward for up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information that leads to the offender’s identification, apprehension, conviction, or resolution through a civil compromise.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713. To those who wish to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters could also go to www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. In addition, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and choose LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.