MALIBU—On Tuesday, April 4, a California state employee at 7:30 p.m. reported a fake placard bolted to an existing marker located at the city’s northern limit on a shoulder of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

The sign read: “Official Sanctuary City ‘Cheap Nannies, and Gardeners Make Malibu Great!’ (Boyle Heights Not So Much).”

The prank was in reference to the city’s recent decision to declare itself as a sanctuary city, becoming a haven for immigrants from deportation who crossed the border illegally. The Malibu City Council passed the measure in March 2017 with a 3-2 vote. By the time officials came to investigate, the sign was taken off.

Another fake sign had popped up on another city marker, “Official sanctuary city – because our beach community needs cheap labor, dude.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported that a social media website claimed responsibility for the prank indicating the act was part of the Republican art movement to defy the left’s hold over the Los Angeles scene.

“Some friends of mine put those up last night.” He explained, “They aren’t big on getting attention seeing they work in the Hollywood industry and as we all know there is a serious black list in full effect focused on those of us who aren’t on the Left, politically speaking,” an artist known as Sabo told the THR.

Some community members started a petition to change the city’s status as a sanctuary city. Commenters took to Twitter to discuss the controversy over the sign. David Webb (@davidwebbshow) tweeted: “What the sign really says is that liberal, wealthy #Malibu @California city pays its illegals cheap wages. @WilkowMajority @seanhannity.”

Facebook user Lady Liberal posted: “In spite of the perceptions and the snark it has provoked, good on Malibu for becoming a sanctuary city.”