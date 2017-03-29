MALIBU – Morning commute in Malibu became a struggle on Mar. 29 when a fallen power pole temporarily shut down both sides of Pacific Coast Highway(PCH) after a truck crash, according to ABC7 reports.

A pick-up truck had hit a power pole and suffered damages. The incident occurred north of Las Flores Canyon Road shortly after 6 a.m. The traffic along the PCH put a lot of pressure on the Ventura Freeway. Vehicles could not get through south of Malibu canyon and North of Topanga Canyon because of the traffic, according to ABC7 reports.

The pole and wires were seen near the car crash site. ABC7 reports also stated that it was not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The lanes opened around 8 a.m. after traffic on PCH stalled vehicles on both directions.