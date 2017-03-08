HOLLYWOOD—If you ever listened to a country music song, it’s all about feelings. The songs they write are about love, loss, loneliness, and longing, gut-wrenching tales one and all. For some reason, these songwriters and musicians know exactly how you feel, and they’re here to belt out some of the most amazing country songs about broken hearts ever made. You may want to grab some tissues and a stiff Jack Daniels, because it’s time to get sad as hell, and country to the core.

One of the greatest singers in country music, was the late George Jones, when it came to heartbreak songs, “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” may be the greatest of all. The narrator of the song speaks of a heartbroken man being reunited with his lost love, at his funeral. He’d spent years pining for the woman, saving her letters and keeping her photo on his wall. He hoped someday she would return. She did, at his funeral. It’s certainly one of the saddest songs about a broken heart ever written, and maybe the single saddest track. There was a time they called him “No show Jones,” but nonetheless, whenever he was in concert he brought the house down.

Some of the true classic country music songs are about broken hearts. The old time classics include Patsy Cline, falling to pieces over her love, Dolly Parton pleading with a woman named Jolene to not take her man, and Garth Brooks explaining that yes, the experience of heartbreak was painful, but it was worth going through. Who could forget about Jerry Lee Lewis? One of his hits was “Great Balls of Fire,” which rocked you like a hurricane. Jerry Lee Lewis was a 50s and 60s icon known for his nickname, The Killer.

One of Rock & Roll’s first great wild man. Lewis’s rock and roll career faltered in the wake of his marriage to his 13-year-old first cousin once removed when he was 22 years old. He had minimal success in the charts following the scandal, and his popularity quickly eroded. Yet, throughout the decades he continued with his successes. Cousin to Mickey Gilley and the evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, Lee always lived his life to the fullest and, yes, always with controversy.

Jerry Lee Lewis, 81, is reportedly accusing his daughter of abusing him for years. The singer claims Phoebe Lewis kept him under a “heavy cocktail of psychotropic drugs,” while she served as his manager from 2000 to 2012, according to court documents acquired by TMZ. Lewis, also claimed his daughter forced him to go on long tours and kept him in a house so infested with mold that he had to wear an oxygen mask. The original lawsuit named Phoebe’s husband, Ezekiel Loftin, who Lewis claims spent $5 million of the musicians money on luxury cars, real estate and plastic surgery, TMZ indicated. In addition, he has requested that his daughter and Loftin return the money and stop using his name and likeness.

Leave it to Sean Lennon, the son of artist Yoko Ono and late Beatle John Lennon, to share a new track titled “Bird Song,” which he co-wrote with the late Carrie Fisher. He actually recorded the song with Willow Smith-the daughter of Will and Jada, following the “Star Wars” actress’s death last year. Sean called Willow who was generous enough to lend her golden voice to the tune. Posting the song on Soundcloud, he wrote “Carrie and I wrote this song years ago. When she died I just felt I had to record it. Carrie and I used to stay up till dawn chatting and pontificating about life…They were my best moments.” In addition, he said, we wrote about staying up too late and hearing the birds sing.”

Rose’s Scoop: Katy Perry, stood with all her sisters in solidarity for the Day Without A Woman campaign on March 8. She then called on all women to either wear red, or not to go to work, and refrain from purchasing anything .