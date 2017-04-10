BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m., Music in the Mansion will present the “Friends Meet in California” Concert at Greystone Mansion & Gardens: The Doheny Estate. According to a press release from the city of Beverly Hills, the concert will feature pianist Miki Aoki and violinist Rolf Haas.

Miki Aoki, who began playing the piano at the age of four, is known for her talent as both a solo pianist and collaborative artist who works alongside string players. She was recognized for her “genuinely memorable performance” by BBC Music Magazine and praised for her “graceful, expressive and transparent” abilities by Fanfare Magazine. According to the press release, Ms. Aoki recently completed a solo tour in South Africa and performed at the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Hall, the Munetsugu Hall in Nagoya, and Philia Hall Yokohoma. She has also toured in her native country of Japan and performed in festivals such as the Rheingau Festival in Germany, the Menuhin Festival Gstaad in Switzerland, and the International Classical Music Festival in Myanmar, according to her website.

Ms. Aoki holds degrees from Indiana University and Yale University and earned a distinction from Hochschule für Musik und Theater Hamburg. Currently, she is a senior lecturer at Graz University for Music and the Performing Arts in Austria and the staff pianist for the Kronberg Academy.

Classical violinist Rolf Haas began developing his skills at the age of five, under the guidance of his violinist grandfather, Professor Emeritus Harry Nordstrom of Carleton College. He is known to combine “extreme virtuosity with an expansive sound palette,” as described in the press release. The Minneapolis Star Tribune called him “fearless,” as he is not afraid to take risks. According to his biography on the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra website, he is also a hip hop emcee, producer, and a founding member of the group Nocturnal Unit, which has released one full-length album.

Mr. Haas studied at the University of Minnesota and the Universität für Musik und Darstellende Kunst in Graz, Austria. He won a number of prizes in USA competitions and performed at festivals such as the International Summer String Academy in Czech Republic and the Sommer-Akademie at the Mozarteum in Austria. He has performed frequently with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and was the feature soloist for the Georgian Ballet. Other notable performances include those at the Palace of Arts in Budapest and the Lisinski Concert Hall in Zagreb.

As with other monthly Sunday concerts presented through Music at the Mansion, the concert will be followed by a meet-the-artists reception and a tour of the first floor of the property.

The 2017 season includes The Piano & The Soprano with Temirzhan Yerzhanov and Yulia Zinovieva on Sunday, May 21 and the Firebird Balalaika Ensemble, a unique and dynamic group performing on Sunday, June 18. The season concludes on Wednesday, July 26 with iPalpiti Festival, which draws together prize-winning musicians from around the world.

Tickets for the Sunday concerts are $20 per person, and the iPalpiti season finale is $40 per person. Advanced registration is encouraged, as seating is limited. To purchase tickets online, visit www.beverlyhills.org/bhreg. To obtain a Client ID or PIN, call the registration office at 310-285-6850.

For additional concert information, call 310-285-6830 or visit www.beverlyhills.org/musicinthemansion. Greystone Mansion & Gardens: The Doheny Estate is located at 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, California 90210