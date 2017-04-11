SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., environmental nonprofit organization Heal the Bay will host an Earth Month, Nothin’ But Sand beach cleanup at Santa Monica Beach.

Heal the Bay holds a Nothin’ But Sand cleanup event at a local beach on every third Saturday of the month. About 2,000 volunteers are expected to participate this weekend, in honor of Earth Month. During the event, participants will learn about ways to protect the environment from pollution and marine debris.

According to the California Coastal Commission, marine debris is defined as “any persistent solid material that is manufactured or processed and directly or indirectly, intentionally or unintentionally, disposed of or abandoned into the marine environment.” About 80% of the trash in the ocean is from land-based sources, such as litter, industrial discharges, and poor garbage management. This leads to global pollution, which affects human health and endangers wildlife.

Heal the Bay is dedicated to protecting the coastline, revitalizing waterways, and making the coastal waters of the Greater Los Angeles Area safe and healthy, according to their website. Science, education, and community action are implemented to reach their goals. Among other accomplishments, Heal the Bay has successfully campaigned against Measure O, a plan to drill for oil under Hermosa Beach; kicked off the campaign for Prop 67, which upholds the statewide ban on single-use plastic bags; and picked up their 2 millionth pound of debris from local beaches in 2016.

Bags, gloves, water, and snacks will be provided at the beach cleanup on April 15. Volunteers are asked to bring their own reusable water bottles and cleanup supplies. The event will also include a group meditation at 8 a.m. and a sand castle competition at 8:30 a.m., in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club. While volunteers work to clean the beach, competitors will work on their sand castle designs. Prizes will be awarded at noon.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the north side of the Santa Monica Pier, at 1600 Ocean Front Walk, near Lifeguard Tower 1550. Participants will be rewarded free admission to the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium, which opens at 11 a.m. that day.

On the following Saturday, April 22, Earth Day, admission to the Aquarium will be free, and attendees are welcome to enjoy eco-friendly activities. On the same day, Heal the Bay will join the March for Science in Pershing Square, located in downtown Los Angeles, to support the roles of science and science education in the environment.

For more information on the Nothin’ But Sand cleanup, visit the Heal the Bay website here or the event page here.

For additional information on Earth Month events, visit https://healthebay.org/earth-month-los-angeles-events/.