HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Conrad Hilton, the great-grandson and namesake of the Hilton Hotels founder and younger brother of socialite Paris Hilton, pleaded not guilty to violating his ex-girlfriend’s restraining order and stealing her father’s car on Thursday, June 29 in a Los Angeles courtroom.

On May 6, at about 4:50 a.m., Hilton, 23, was arrested outside actress E.G. Daily’s home on the 2300 block of Jupiter Drive in the Hollywood Hills. Hilton was allegedly looking for Daily’s daughter, Hunter Daily Salomon, whom he had previously dated. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found him inside a 2007 Bentley Convertible belonging to Hunter’s father, Rick Salomon, who appeared in a sex tape with Paris Hilton in 2004. Hilton and a friend allegedly stole the vehicle from Salomon’s home, according to authorities.

Hilton was charged with violation of a restraining order and grand theft auto. He reportedly hurled racial and homophobic insults at officers, as they were arresting him and accused them of touching him inappropriately.

During a hearing on May 10, Hilton appeared in court wearing a smock designed to prevent self-harm and allegedly made inappropriate outbursts. The judge agreed to postpone the arraignment and release Hilton on $90,000 bail, on the condition that he check into a hospital for evaluation. Hilton was transported to a psychiatric clinic in Houston to undergo treatment. He reportedly arrived at least half an hour early at the hearing on Thursday, wearing a tailored suit and tie. He appeared composed and was accompanied by his lawyer, celebrity attorney Robert Shapiro.

“He successfully completed his treatment,” said Shapiro outside the courthouse. “He was properly diagnosed and has been given medication that has been very, very effective.”

The judge scheduled a disposition hearing for August 8. Hilton’s friend, William Bell, who was charged with one count of felony auto theft, will be present at the hearing. If convicted as charged, Hilton faces a possible maximum sentence of nearly four years in jail.

Hilton was previously arrested in June 2015 for breaking into Hunter’s home after they had broken up and she had filed a restraining order against him. During the same month, he was placed on probation and sentenced to community service after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge, following a British Airways flight in July 2014. He allegedly threatened to kill the co-pilot and flight crew and called fellow passengers “peasants.” In June 2016, he was sentenced to two months in jail for pot, cocaine, and synthetic marijuana use.