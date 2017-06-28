STUDIO CITY—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was injured during a traffic collision, but had no form of identification on him. According to the LAPD Blog, the incident occurred on Saturday, June 17 at around 8:05 p.m., when the victim (a pedestrian) was crossing westbound Erwin Street at Coldwater Canyon Avenue in a marked south crosswalk.

The pedestrian was hit by a 2008/Nissan/Versa, where the driver immediately stopped and stayed at scene to provide her information as required by law. The female driver cooperated throughout police investigation. The victim was rushed to Holy Cross Hospital where he remains in serious condition. The pedestrian is a male, in his early 30s, weighing approximately 235 pounds, stands 6 feet tall, has black hair and is possibly of Hispanic or Asian descent with a mustache. The pedestrian appears to have three small pre-existing abdomen scars due to a prior medical procedure. He does not appear to have any tattoos.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Detective III William Bustos at (818) 644-8021or Detective II L. Fuentes at (818) 644-8029. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.