LOS ANGELES—Hundreds of flights to and from LAX have been delayed or cancelled following dangerous weather conditions, according to airport officials. Nearly 230 flights have been delayed or cancelled after heavy rainstorms caused gridlock for hours at Los Angeles’ transportation hub.

Heavy winds and downpours and unfavorable weather conditions across the nation and disruptions related to lost and unattended luggage slowed operations at LAX.

Delays on Wednesday, December 21 were attributed to “capacity issues” caused by an increase in planes and number of passengers. LAX Airport spokeswoman Mary Grady noted, “it was the busiest travel day of the year.” Daily take-offs increased from 1,750 to 1,900 during the holiday travel week.

Travelers this holiday season are advised to plan ahead, monitor weather conditions and the status of their flights in order to avoid the passenger pile up.