HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Musician and actor Jared Leto has listed his Hollywood Hills home with an asking price of $1.999 million, after failing to sell his home back in November 2016.

According to Variety, he swapped real estate agents and re-listed his home after making some improvements such as landscaping and giving it a new paint job.

The low-profile two-story home was built in 1955 on a .29 acre street-to-street lot. The home is 4,021 square-feet and includes three bathrooms and four bedrooms.

Leto purchased the home in March 2006 for $1.65 million. The home is rumored to be once owned by iconic entertainer Jimmy “The Great Shnozzola” Durante.

The Hollywood Hills home is represented through John Aaroe Group by Brian Courville and JB Fung at Modern Living LA. Leto won an Oscar in 2014 for his performance in the drama “Dallas Buyers Club” alongside, Oscar-winner Mathew McConaughey. He recently appeared in the Warner Bros. action-flick “Suicide Squad” alongside Will Smith and Margot Robbie.