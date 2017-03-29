HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Tuesday, March 28, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release, that Jeff Zarrinnam, President and CEO of the Hollywood Hotel, has been elected to lead the Chamber.

Zarrinnam will be installed as Chair of the Board, along with other members of the Chamber at the Chamber’s 96th Annual Installation & Lifetime Achievement Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 31.

Zarrinnam has been associated with Hollywood and the Chamber of Commerce since he first bought the Hollywood Hotel on Vermont Ave in 1994. He has been a Chamber Board member since 2012. He served as the Chamber’s Treasurer, as well as the Chair of the East Hollywood Committee. In addition, Zarrinnam is the co-founder of the East Hollywood Business Improvement District.

An alumnus of the University of San Diego, Zarrinnam holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus in accounting. Since 1988, he has been a Certified Hotel Administrator.

Joining Zarrinnam as officers of the Chamber for the 2017 to 2018 year are: Donelle Dadigan of the Hollywood Museum in the Max Factor Building, senior vice chair; Bill Roschen of Roschen Van Cleve Architects, vice chair; Nicole Mihalka of JLL, vice chair; Michelle Sobrino-Stearns of Variety, vice chair; Carole Sarian of The CrisCom Company, secretary; and Dwayne Gathers of Gathers Strategies, treasurer.

Dr. Fariba Kalantari, DDS, of Famous Hollywood Dental Care, will be stepping down as chair of the board. Board directors, Michael Gargano of Argent Ventures and Stan Savage of A.F. Gilmore Co. will be stepping down as well. All three board members will be honored at the event. In addition, actor Paul Sorvino will be presented with the annual Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

The Chamber’s 96th Annual Installation & Lifetime Achievement Luncheon will be held at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City located at 555 Universal Hollywood Drive. Los Angeles Councilmember Mitch O’ Farrell will be officiating the installation.

Variety will be presenting the luncheon. The reception will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon at noon. Admission is $75 for Chamber members, with reserved tables of 10 at $800. Admission for non-members is $85. Reservations can be made at www.hollywoodchamber.net/events.

Zarrinnam will assume his new role in April.