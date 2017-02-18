WEST HOLLYWOOD—According to reports, pop star Justin Bieber is being investigated regarding to alleged altercations with two bartenders and head-butting a patron by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a statement from the LASD, deputies got a battery call at 2 a.m. on February 11 from a witness stating that he saw singer Justin Bieber getting into two different altercations with two bartenders on the 8700 block of Sunset Boulevard.

The statement revealed that the witness broke up the fight between Bieber and the bartenders and asked Bieber to leave, but the singer remained at Serafina Sunset, an Italian restaurant, and few minutes later got into an argument with a patron and head-butted the individual.

“The witness also stated the bartenders involved in the altercation with Mr. Bieber had left the location prior to deputies’ arrival and did not want to file a police report,” said the LASD in a statement.

The patron decided not to file a report and deputies saw no visible bruises on the victim.

“We know very little about the alleged incident at Serafina Sunset with Justin Bieber, but we can assure you that nobody from our staff was involved, nor did we call the police,” said Caroline McBride, a spokeswoman for Serafina Restaurant Group, to the Los Angeles Times. “We always have pleasant experiences with Mr. Bieber whenever he comes to Serafina.”

Authorities are gathering information and evidence. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact (310) 358-4011.