LOS ANGELES—Left winger Andy Andreoff has agreed to a two year contract extension with the LA Kings, by whom he was selected as an 80th overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and for whom he has played the past three seasons. The contract’s average annual value (AAV) is capped at $677,500.

Andreoff, 26, commenced his NHL career with the Kings in 2014. He hails from Pickering, Ontario, stands at 6’1″, and weighs 210 pounds. He collected two points this past season (no goals and two assists) along with 70 penalty minutes in 36 games.

Prior to the NHL, Andreoff began his playing career in 2007 with the Pickering Panthers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) and the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He continued to play for the Generals through the 2011-12 season, during which he split time between them and the Manchester Monarchs of the American Hockey League (AHL). He played for Manchester from 2011-2015 and spent his final season with the Monarchs (2014-15) playing in conjunction with the Kings, his NHL debut.

In 114 NHL regular-season games, Andreoff has collected 15 points (10 goals and five assists) and 164 penalty minutes. On February 7, 2017, he played in his 100th NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Additionally, Andreoff collected a career-peaking 10 points, comprised of two assists and eight goals, another career-peaker, in the 2015-16 campaign.