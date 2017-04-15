LOS ANGELES–After the LA Kings lost in overtime to the Anaheim Ducks (4-3) during their final game of the regular season on April 9, reports began disclosing that right wing Jarome Iginla, 39, was contemplating retirement after he becomes a free agent this July, but has decided that he wants to continue his professional hockey career.

Iginla is a native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada who commenced his career with the Kings on March 1 (after being traded from the Colorado Avalanche) under then-head coach Darryl Sutter, who also coached him during his career with the Calgary Flames (with whom he made his NHL debut in 1996). He addressed that team officials, including General Manager Rob Blake, may not consider resigning him after July 1, when he turns 40 and becomes a free agent (exiting a three-year, $16 million contract with the Avalanche).

“I know we didn’t make (the playoffs) but until our last four every game felt like a big deal and it was a big deal in the standings. It was exciting and I would like to keep playing,” Iginla told reporters, then disclosing that he would discuss the possibility of extending his career with family members.

To date, Iginla has played 1,554 games and obtained 1,300 points. He is currently ranked 34th on the all-time scoring list for the NHL. Out of 625 total goals (for which he has been ranked 15th next to Joe Sakic, a former center for the Avalanche), he scored six for the Kings along with nine points in 19 games (an average of 0.32 goals per game). During the Kings’ final regular season game against the Ducks last Sunday, Iginla appeared to have given the Kings a 3-2 lead in the third period, which would have been his 626th career goal. However, announcers then declared that right wing Dustin Brown was the one who had scored.

Iginla noted that he has enjoyed playing with Brown as well as centers Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter. “The guys were were great for the last few games, trying to help me get there. It was nice. Everyone feels good. It’s one you try to think about a little bit. It’s not important, but it’s just kind of one of those neat milestones to try to get to. The guys were great and they were pulling for me,” he asserted, according to the Orange County Register.

After failing to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons and dismissing Darryl Sutter and Dean Lombardi, President Luc Robitaille declared in a recent press conference that they plan to strive for the success they have had in previous years. Robitaille also stated that wearing a Kings jersey “represents something special; it represents winning; it represents excellence; and it represents this city and our fans.”

The LA Times has noted that the Kings are striving to become “younger and faster,” which they say are “areas in which Iginla wouldn’t help.”

When asked if he had a desire to continue playing for the Kings, Iginla responded that team officials “have to take time and do their analysis.” He continued, “From my point of view that would be an option.”