HOLLYWOOD—Another precursor leading up to the final award show of the season, the Academy Awards took place on Sunday, February 12, with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts handing out their awards in the cinematic universe.

The musical that has become the film to beat, “La La Land” led all contenders with 11 nominations and walked away with a total of 4 awards including Best Film. The true-story “Lion” walked away with 2 BAFTA trophies, Best Supporting Actor for Dev Patel and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The ceremony which was held at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall. A list of the night’s big winners can be seen below:

Best Film

-“La La Land”

Best Director

-Damien Chazelle “La La Land”

Best Actor

-Casey Affleck “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Actress

-Emma Stone “La La Land”

Best Supporting Actress

-Viola Davis “Fences”

Best Supporting Actor

-Dev Patel “Lion”

Best Adapted Screenplay

-Luke Davies “Lion”

Best Original Screenplay

-Kenneth Lonergan “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Animated Film

-“Kubo and the Two Strings”

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer in 2017

-“Under the Shadow”

Best Visual Effects

-“The Jungle Book”

Film Not In An English Language

-“Son of Saul”

Best Documentary

-Ava DuVernay for “13th”

Best Editing

-John Gilbery “Hacksaw Ridge”

Best Cinematography

-Linus Sandgren “La La Land”

Best Production Design

-Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Best Costume Design

-Madeline Fontaine “Jackie”

Best Sound

-Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Sylvain Bellemare “Arrival”

Original Music

-Justin Hurwitz “La La Land”

Best Make-Up/Hair

-J. Roy Helland and Daniel Phillips “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Outstanding British Film In 2017

-“I Daniel, Blake”

While I suspect “La La Land” to dominate the Oscars, I still think the Best Picture race might be much closer than people suspect. Much love has been given to “La La Land,” but it appears “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight” could be gaining some momentum with members of the Academy. We’ll find out how it all turns out on February 26 when awards season comes to an end.