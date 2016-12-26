LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Lakers ended an 11-game losing streak against the Clippers, defeating their cross town rivals 102-111 in a Christmas Day match up on Sunday, December 25.

Nick Young and Timofey Mozgov each scored 19 points for the Lakers, who have lost eight of their last ten games. D’Angelo Russell had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists while Lou Williams added 14 points and three rebounds off the bench. Luol Deng contributed 13 points and 12 rebounds. Julius Randle scored 13 points while grabbing seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Lakers won on Christmas day for the 22nd time, tying the New York Knicks record. Lakers head coach Luke Walton expressed the importance of his team’s holiday victory after the game.

“It was needed, it was,” Walton said of the Lakers 12th win of the season. “It felt good to get this one back home. It’s been a tough couple of weeks, and we had to come together to win that one.”

J.J. Redick and Jamal Crawford led the Clippers with 22 point each in the absence of starters Chris Paul (hamstring) and Blake Griffin (knee), who sat out due to injury. Marreese Speights had 15 points and four rebounds off the bench and Deandre Jordan added seven points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Clippers are 22-10 overall, and have fallen below the Houston Rockets to fourth place in the Western Conference. They will host the Denver Nuggets next on Monday, December 26.

The Lakers are now 12-22 on the season and 11th place in the Western Conference. Los Angeles will play the Utah Jazz in their next game on Tuesday, December 27.