LOS FELIZ—Northeast Detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department are asking the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects.

According to the LAPD Blog, on February 9, two suspects drove in front of a Los Feliz residence, located in the 3800 block of Amesbury Road. The suspects waited in a car for the homeowners to leave so that they could enter the home.

After entering the home, the suspects heard people inside the house, leading them to flee without taking any property.

An hour after the incident, the suspects broke into a home, less than a mile away, in the 2500 block of Aberdeen Avenue and ransacked it. An employee of the home was present at the time of the burglary. During a confrontation, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the employee, to prevent the employee from chasing them, according to the LAPD. The suspects ran off with stolen property.

The first suspect is described as a white male, between 5 feet and 8 inches to 5 feet and 10 inches tall, 20-30 years old, and weighing around 140-160 pounds. The second suspect is described as a white male, between 5 feet and 5 inches to 5 feet and 8 inches tall, 20-30 years old, and weighing around 130-150 pounds.

At the time of the robbery, the first suspect was seen wearing all black, including a black T-shirt with a “Bow Down Clothing” logo. The second suspect was seen wearing a red shirt that said “Carlsbad” on the back, black pants and black shoes. Both suspects have tattoos on both forearms. The suspects were driving a car described as a 2014-2015 Silver Kia Optima with only a license plate in the back.

LAPD’s Northeast Detectives are asking residents who live in the area to review their surveillance cameras for the date and times, in hopes that someone’s camera captured the suspects’ vehicle license plate.

Canyon News reached out to the LAPD for additional details on this case, and is awaiting comment.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Northeast Area Detective Hidalgo at (323) 561-3324. During non-business hours or weekends, please direct your calls to 877-527-3247. To those who wish to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit online tips. Tipsters may also download the mobile application “P3 Tips” and choose the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.