SAN FERNANDO–The LAPD announced in a press report today that officials from the Foothill Area are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 15 year-old girl.

According to police, the victim, Katherine Lizzette Solorio, was last seen on January 16, 2017 in San Fernando. Authorities say she was likely en route to LAX seeking a flight to Las Vegas or Boston. In addition, she has been seen in the city of Pacoima.

Katherine is Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 to 180 pounds.

The LAPD announced in today’s press release:

“If you have seen, or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Katherine Lizzette Solorio, please contact Foothill Area Watch Commander at (818) 756-8861. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.”

Canyon News spoke with Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD who was unable to disclose additional information on the incident.