VENTURA – Language Equality and Acquisition for Deaf Kids (LEAD-K) campaign is the organization that fights for deaf kids to be kindergarten ready. This group has recently passed a bill for special education language development. This requires state education for deaf and hard of hearing to offer testing and records of the key milestones that children 0-5 years old experience (SB 210). This past week the public relations director, Julie Rems-Smario, was interviewed regarding the inner workings of their campaign. This writing will give an overview of the who, what, and where of LEAD-K campaign.

LEAD-K was started in 2008 by four core groups who fight in four different ways: legislation, public relations, research, and communication organization. They all come together to form a powerful team that presents bills, protests bills, and provides connection with the Deaf community. They are a ground roots movement and are on the front lines fighting for equality and access for deaf kids.

Last September Language Equality and Acquisition for Deaf Kids held a conference in Sacramento with 50 people from 23 different states called LEAD-K Summit. They shared their developmental process and gave them access to their findings. LEAD-K is eager to grow and inform people of their progress and to spread awareness.

One of Rems-Smario’s goals in the next five years is to interview families with deaf member/s about their experiences, from hospital to home and then to the language decision. She has already started with several families, one of them is the more well-known Kadu family. Rems-Smario states, “Nothing is wrong with being deaf…being deaf is not the reason they are behind, it is the language access…LEAD-K focuses on the whole child”.

LEAD-K is based on the spirit of, “Nothing about us without us”.

For more information about LEAD-K, SB 210, or kindergarten readiness for deaf kids, visit www.lead-k.org