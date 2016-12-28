LOS ANGELES—The city of Los Angeles has set up the L.A. Justice Fund consisting of $10 million that would provide legal expenses for immigrants facing deportation without a lawyer.

The L.A. Justice Fund was made in partnership with the City of Los Angeles, County of Los Angeles, California Community Foundation, Weingart Foundation and the California Endowment. The city would contribute $2 million, the county $3 million and private organizations $5 million.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said the fund was in response to the increased threat of deportation of undocumented immigrants after the election. He told the press the fund would help immigrants, refugees, military families and undocumented minors.

“We are saying that the good and law-abiding immigrants of Los Angeles, our family members, our friends, our neighbors, they belong here and we will fight for them,” Garcetti said.

According to Supervisor Hilda Solis’ office, she told the LA Times that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking to allocate $1 million this budget year to the fund and adding $2 million more in the upcoming years, with a vote on the matter taking place in January. The money comes from Los Angeles’ general fund that is used to pay for fire and police protection and street repairs. A press release from the Mayor’s office said the fund will be active for immigrants in early 2017, once the funds allocations are sorted out.

More information on the L.A. Justice Fund can be found at calfund.org/lajusticefund.