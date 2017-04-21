DENVER–Giants’ first-rate pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been placed on the team’s disabled list due to a dirt biking injury he sustained in Denver.

The 27 year-old left-hander, two-time National League Silver Slugger winner, and 2014 MVP was placed on the team’s 10-day disabled list (DL) after injuring his ribs and shoulders while dirt biking on the Giants’ off day (Thursday) during their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Medical practitioners determined that Bumgarner had sustained an AC sprain in his dominant shoulder (left) in addition to bruised ribs.

The Bleacher Report noted that, with Bumgarner sidelined, the team will turn to designated pitchers Johnny Cueto, Jeff Samardzija, Matt Moore, and Matt Cain.

“All of them have the ability to dominate games, but they tend to be inconsistent, unlike Bumgarner,” they contended.

However, other reports state that, according to the team’s pitching coach, Dave Righetti, Ty Blach will step in for Bumgarner on Tuesday.

This is the first time Bumgarner has been placed on the DL throughout his nine-year MLB career, during which he has attained a 2.99 ERA, 100 wins, 70 losses, and, on average, has a performance of 30.0 wins above replacement and 221 innings per year.

Bumgarner is reportedly out of the hospital, resting in the team’s hotel room and will be reevaluated the following week. He is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

To date this season (in four games), he holds a 3.00 ERA, 0 wins, three losses, and has performed 0.9 wins above replacement. He hit two home runs on the season’s opening day, the first player to do so in history.

The Giants are currently 6-10.