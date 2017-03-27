MALIBU – Carol Moss, a longtime local activist, was named Malibu’s 2017 Older American honoree. She will be recognized by the LA County Board of Supervisors during the awards program on May 31, according to Malibu Times reports.

The decision to nominate Moss was made in the council meeting on Mar. 13. The council generally nominates individuals 60 years or older who have performed phenomenal community service. She is the 18th nomination from the city of Malibu and is a part of the 52nd group of Older Americans participating in the countywide event, said Malibu Times reports.

The Malibu Times reports further stated that the theme of this year’s awards program is to recognize individuals dedicated to community service and is called “Age Out Loud”.

This places Moss in the group of other well-known Malibu individuals such as Marlene Matlow, Ronald Merriman, Leon Cooper, Anne Payne, Walt Keller and Carol Randall.

Moss, leader of CART (Community Assistance Resource Team), moved to Malibu 20 years ago. Five years after moving to Malibu, she suffered from a medical illness that almost took her life. During this struggle, Moss started meditating with a Tibetan woman, who encouraged Moss to teach meditation to others.

For the last 15 years, Moss has welcomed meditation groups into her home irrespective of the group size. She also promotes Buddhist events and decorates her home with Tibetan prayer flags, a gift from the Tibetan princess who is also her close friend.

Moss shares her home with two Pepperdine University students currently and is going to meet the vice chancellor of Pepperdine University to explore housing opportunities for the homeless.

“But, I prefer to accept it instead of denying or defying it. The benefits of aging are huge. Life has gotten easier. Now, I don’t care about judgements or opinions. I have experience to share, and I have learned to listen and try not to fix everything,” said Moss about aging during an interview with Malibu Chronicle earlier.