HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, March 13, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reported that a man who led police in a high-speed chase was charged with two felony counts.

On Wednesday, March 8, Tony Carl Calloway Jr., 23, allegedly stole a blue Dodge Avenger in the city of Colton. At around 7:30 p.m. the next evening, he was spotted driving the stolen car in the 5700 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near Wilton Place.

Calloway led police in an hour-long pursuit through the San Fernando Valley and down the southbound 101 Freeway before coming back to Hollywood. At the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, officers deployed spike strips to bring the Avenger to a halt. People gathered at the intersection, taking pictures of the scene.

Calloway lit a cigarette and waved at the onlookers, ignoring officers’ orders to get out of the car. He was taken into custody by officials.

According to authorities, Calloway pleaded not guilty to one count of fleeing a peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly and one count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent. If convicted as charged, he will face at least eight years in state prison. His recommended bail is set at $185,000.

Calloway was previously convicted for robbery and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 24.

The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.