BEVERLY HILLS–The LAPD announced in a press release on Tuesday that their Police Memorial Service will hold a ceremony for Officer Nicholas Lee, a 16 year police veteran who was killed in a traffic collision on March 7, 2014.

A native of Seoul, South Korea, Lee, his parents, and two siblings moved to the United States when he was six years old. Raised in Koreatown, Los Angeles, he graduated from University High School in 1991 and California State University, Fullerton in 1996.

On August 31, 1998, Lee became a member of the LAPD’s 8B-98 class. He would eventually be transferred to the Van Nuys Division upon completing his academic training.

He would later be assigned to the Juvenile Car in 2003 (upon being selected as Police Officer III), Wilshire Division in 2005 (where he served as a Field Training Officer), and Wilshire Vice. In 2008, he worked patrol as a Field Training Officer at the Hollywood Division.

Lee was killed in a traffic collision at the intersection of Loma Vista Drive and Robert Lane in Beverly Hills around 8:00 a.m., the LAPD disclosed. Lee and an officer in training were responding to a call when their vehicle collided with the truck, which was carrying a roll-off dumpster. The Lee’s fellow passenger and the truck driver suffered critical injuries, though both survived.

In 2015, reports disclosed that the truck driver, Robert Maldonado of Pacoima, was taken to the San Fernando Courthouse and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, to which he pleaded not guilty. His defense attorney, Andrew Flier, asserted that Maldonado’s actions did not vindicate a criminal case, as the truck reportedly experienced maintenance issues; the California Highway Patrol noted that the breaks were defected. Flier continued, insisting that Maldonado had taken the vehicle in for maintenance service (which he had not done prior to the accident) and that the case was only criminal due to the fact that Lee was a police officer.

Maldonado was arrested and released on a $50,000 bail the following day.

Police Chief Charlie Beck disclosed after Lee’s death:

“Nick was a great cop. His hard work, dedication and leadership helped mold young police officers into law enforcement professionals. Nick’s death is a great loss to our police family, all of law enforcement and the residents of Los Angeles. The LAPD is forever grateful for the 16 years he spent protecting our great City. I send my most sincere thoughts and prayers to his wife, two daughters, and the entire Lee family.“

The ceremony will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery’s Court of Freedom in Glendale, CA on Tuesday, March 7 at 12:00 p.m. LAPD Personnel and Lee’s family and friends have been invited to attend.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Kim, and two daughters, Jalen and Kendall.

Canyon News requested additional information from the LAPD Media Relations Section but did not hear back before print.