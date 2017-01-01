PACIFIC PALISADES–In Mike Bonin’s “2016 Year End Neighborhoods First Newsletter,” he honors various individuals from different westside cities who have helped their community, calling them “neighborhood heroes.”

Councilmember Mike Bonin represents the 11th District on the Los Angeles City Council.

In the issue, Bonin highlights Laurie Sale from Pacific Palisades, among many others, for the work she has done in her community. She was instrumental in the creation of the Business Improvement District (BID) which she became involved in despite the fact that she was beginning to retire at the time. The BID is a nonprofit organization and was officially established in January 2016 with Sale as the Executive Director. The organization had recently hosted a meal to thank the West LAPD officers and the firefighters from Stations 23 and 69.

Bill Rosendahl had hired Sale to further the community in areas of the arts, education and culture, as well as to be his “special projects deputy.” Sale has an early-childhood teaching credential and owns the country’s first and largest independent children’s only bookstore. She has also developed software for childhood education through Philips Media and has worked as the Vice President of publishing at Intervisual Books and as Editor in Chief for Knowledge Kids Network. She has done marketing work for educator José Luis Orozco as well.

“The Palisades has been the most wonderful place to raise my two sons, Aaron and Jorge, and to live in,” Laurie said as she reflected on what she loved about the city. “I look forward to many more years here, as we remodeled our home so that we can stay here when we are much older. I love the neighbors, the shops and the community willing to work together for the benefit of all of us.”