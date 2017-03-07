MALIBU—On Saturday, March 4, a motorcyclist was killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, when his bike collided with a Volkswagen Jetta. According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 3:35 p.m., at Leo Carrillo Beach Road on PCH.

The driver of the Jetta, Jessie Gudino, 22, made a U-turn on PCH, in an attempt to change directions from northbound to southbound. The car was driven into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, a 2004 Yamaha R6, which was believed to have been traveling down a hill and around a curve near the Mulholland Highway intersection. The Jetta clipped the back of the bike, causing its passengers to be ejected on impact.

The motorcyclist, identified as 36-year-old William J. O’Hara, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, identified as Stephanie Feng, 28, was critically injured. According to Los Angeles County Fire Dispatch Supervisor, Ed Pickett, Feng was airlifted to the UCLA Medical Center.

Gudino and his passenger, Abeli Mazon, 21, were not injured in the accident. Due to the investigation, three of the five lanes on Pacific Coast Highway were closed down until about 8:45 p.m. Gudino was not arrested by authorities.

Canyon News reached out to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol for comment, but did not hear back in time for print.