HOLLYWOOD—And I was certain 2016 was going to be a big year in cinema, but from the looks of things 2017 might be the icing on the cake. There are plenty and I mean plenty of big, massive blockbuster flicks arriving in multiplexes in the coming months.

For those who have been in the dark look no further, than the bevy of trailers unleashed in the past 2 weeks. Yes, I can’t recall the last time I was so excited to see a ton of movies that I’m hoping will live up to the hype. That’s the problem with most trailers they tease all the good stuff, so when you actually sit in that theater seat, your anticipation greatly decreases.

First up, is the sequel to the 2014 hit that took the summer box-office by storm, “Guardians of the Galaxy!” The second chapter, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” sees the reunion of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper. I swear Cooper’s take on that fast-talking, wise-cracking rodent, Rocket was hilarious, I mean pure hilarity. The comedy element and the level of surprise looks to be just as exciting this time around. The flick arrives in theaters in May 2017.

A must-see on my list is Universal Pictures retelling of the 1930s classic “The Mummy” starring Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe. This is a perfect example of what a trailer should do: tease, and oh, does this movie tease in the best possible way with special effects galore and narrative bits to hook the audience. This version looks a bit more suspenseful and scary than the previous outing starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. The epic monster flick arrives on June 9, 2017.

Also in June, Mark Wahlberg and director Michael Bay team up yet again for the fifth installment in the “Transformers” franchise: “Transformers: The Last Knight.” Yep, this time it looks like Megatron is back to wreak more havoc, and if the trailer is any signal Optimus Prime has crossed over to the dark side. Returning faces also include original star Josh Duhamel.

On July 7, Spiderman is back. Yes, that is correct people; we are getting another reinterpretation of the classic comic book hero, less than 4 years after the first re-interpretation with Andrew Garfield. This time Tom Holland steps into the shoes of Peter Parker, with Michael Keaton taking on the role of famed villain The Vulture.

July also sees the return of the Caesar and the apes in “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Yes, the follow-up to epic 2015 hit has arrived and it looks fan-freaking-tastic with Andy Serkis reassuming the role of the fearless leader who goes toe-to-toe with a villainous Woody Harrelson. The third chapter in the franchise arrives on July 17.

Now, of course the big flick that EVERYONE and I mean EVERYONE including myself have eagerly anticipated is the eighth installment in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, “The Fate of the Furious.” Yes, the title has shifted yet again, but this time, things have changed in a way that we never expected, Vin Diesel’s character, Dom Toretto to cross over to the dark side.

Man this car chases, car crashed and the battle between ‘The Rock,’ Jason Statham, Vin Diesel and the rest of the gang looks like plenty of fun. Oh, did I forget to mention that Charlize Theron is playing the villainess this time around? Look for that flick to arrive in multiplexes in April.

That’s just a small sample of the iceberg of flicks slated to arrive in theaters come 2017. While 2016 was a good year in cinema, it certainly looks like 2017 might be bigger, better and much more exciting than anyone ever expected.