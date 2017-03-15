BEVERLY HILLS—As votes continue to be counted from the March 7 Beverly Hills Municipal Election, Vice Mayor Nancy Krasne may be in danger of losing her place on the city council as newcomers Les Friedman and Robert ‘Bob’ Wunderlich currently lead in second and third place with 1871 and 1862 votes, respectively. Mayor of Beverly Hills John Mirisch currently sits in first place with over 2000 plus votes.

Krasne, who campaigned on her record of strengthening ethics laws within the city, including a law which banned city officials from lobbying for three years after leaving office, trails in third place behind Wunderlich by just 45 votes, which would oust her from the city council. In the initial post-election count, Krasne was ahead of Wunderlich by only five votes.

This would not be the first time Krasne failed to be re-elected after losing a bid in 2011 to current councilman Julian Gold.

As the race stands, Mayor John Mirisch is still far ahead of his competitors and is likely to retain his position on the council. Another update on the count is expected from the Beverly Hills City Clerk on Friday, March 17.