TOPANGA CANYON—On January 27, a Canoga Park man known as the “Panty Bandit” was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail for a series of adult and lingerie store burglaries.

In a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office news release, Deputy District Attorney, Ranna Jahanshahi, stated that Carlos Oliva, 35, pleaded no contest to three felony counts of second-degree commercial burglary on January 6.

“Between January and September 2016, the defendant burglarized or attempted to burglarize 12 adult or lingerie stores in the West San Fernando Valley. Many of the burglaries were committed on the same dates against victims and some victims were burglarized more than once during this period,” prosecutors stated in the news release.

In September 2016, Oliva was arrested after being caught breaking into a store on surveillance video.

The Los Angeles Police Department believe Oliva “is responsible for 16 to 18 commercial burglaries throughout the San Fernando Valley,” the ABC 7 News reported.

“It just is a maddening thing,” Beth Higgins, owner of Intimate Lingerie, told ABC 7 News.

Higgins’ lingerie boutique was broken into twice.

“You work so hard all your life for all this money for someone just to come in and disrespect and take off with it – it’s very maddening,” Higgins added.

Higgins’ lingerie boutique, Intimate Lingerie, specializes in customized bras for cancer patients who had undergone mastectomies. She said she took the burglaries personally because she worries that there are customized items that her boutique may never get again.

According to the news release, prosecutors say that Oliva continually stole the same type of items, either women’s panties or adult DVD’s, costing the victims thousands of dollars.

Aside from the damages that were caused by forcible entry, police presume the burglaries generated around $10,000 in losses.

Oliva agreed to pay restitution to the victims of nine separate burglary and attempted burglary counts which have been dismissed as part of a plea deal.