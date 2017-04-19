LAUREL CANYON—The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section have arrested several suspects in connection to a string of business robberies in the Van Nuys and Mission Division regions. According to the LAPD Blog, on April 13 at around 10 p.m. authorities apprehended Deshun Daniels and Nyla Phillips for the robbery of a local business in the 11200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in the Mission Area.

Detectives spotted Daniels attempting to flee the area and a foot pursuit transpired where the suspect discarded a gun. Phillips was identified as the driver of the suspect vehicle. Both suspects were taken into police custody without further incident.

Both suspects are responsible for seven gas station and convenient store robberies that started on February 27, with the most recent robbery taking place on April 13. Daniels is being held on a $400,000 bail. Phillips is being held on a $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or similar crimes, is encouraged to contact Detective Dan Jaramillo or Detective Gerry Chamberlain, LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.