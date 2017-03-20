BEL AIR—On Thursday, March 16, “Transformers” director Michael Bay, 52, called the Los Angeles Police Department, convinced that an intruder had broken into his Bel Air mansion.

Half a dozen LAPD squad cars arrived at the scene. Two police helicopters with searchlights circulated the 30,000-square-foot property. According to the New York Post’s Page Six column, a resident of the neighborhood said that the police spent “some time” patrolling the area for the intruder, as Bay felt that he was in “imminent danger.”

Bay’s neighbors, who include business magnate Elon Musk and actresses Meg Ryan and Jennifer Aniston, were reportedly woken up by the disturbance. Officials failed to find evidence suggesting that someone had trespassed Bay’s home.

Bay’s call to the police occurred the day after Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home was burglarized of $200,000 worth of jewelry, on Wednesday, March 15. In recent months, other celebrities living in Los Angeles have had their homes burglarized, including Jaime Pressly, Yasiel Puig, Derek Fisher, Nicki Minaj, and Alanis Morissette. Authorities do not know if these cases are linked.

In light of the high-profile burglaries, the LAPD recently launched the San Fernando Valley Knock Knock Burglary Task Force, to target burglars who operate in high-end communities. The task force includes surveillance teams and undercover detectives to prevent such incidents.

Bay is currently finishing up the fifth installment of the “Transformers” film series, “The Last Knight,” starring Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Josh Duhamel, and Anthony Hopkins.