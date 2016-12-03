TORONTO—The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Toronto Raptors 113-80 on Friday, December 2.

Brandon Ingram had a team high 17 points for the Lakers, who have now lost two of their last three games. Jordan Clarkson had 14 points, while Lou Williams added 13 points and four assists off the bench.

Los Angeles failed to match the shooting of Toronto, making 32 of 93 field goal attempts while the Raptors made 45 of 83.

The Lakers are now 10-11 under rookie head coach Luke Walton.

“I felt like we weren’t mentally ready to compete against one of the better teams in the NBA tonight,” Walton said after the game. “I don’t know if that’s just fatigue from the travel and the road trip. Even if it is, it can’t be an excuse in this league.”

Kyle Lowry scored a game high 24 points for the Raptors, who have won five straight games. Los Angeles native DeMar DeRozan had 16 points, four rebounds and six assists; Norman Powell added 16 points and seven rebounds.

The Raptors are now 13-6 overall, second in the Eastern Conference. Toronto will face the Atlanta Hawks in their next game on Saturday, December 3.

Los Angeles will finish a four-game road trip with matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, December 3. Tipoff is at 6:00 p.m.