SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, March 21, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the Santa Monica Fire Department received 911 calls of a fire at 1857 7th Street. At 4:10 p.m., 4 minutes and 45 seconds after the initial call, the first Fire Department Engine Company arrived at the scene.

Firefighters found a single-story apartment building with a fire in one unit, across the street from the main entrance of Santa Monica High School. Engine Company Firefighters began an interior fire attack. Truck Company Firefighters cut a ventilation hole in the roof to release the superheated smoke and fire gasses. The firefighters contained the fire in the kitchen and storage area of the unit. Further fire extension and damage were prevented through their efforts.

During their search for victims, firefighters discovered an unresponsive dog. The dog did not have a pulse and was not breathing. After 20 minutes of CPR and treatment through Pet Oxygen Masks, the dog regained consciousness and began moving about on its own. It was transferred to a local animal hospital for further treatment.

According to Captain Patrick Nulty of the Santa Monica Fire Department, 23 firefighters brought the fire under control in ten minutes. The Santa Monica Chapter of the Red Cross helped one displaced occupant. No injuries were reported.

Santa Monica Fire Department investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.